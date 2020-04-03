LEWISTON — The Stay Healthy at Home order that took effect just after midnight, Wednesday evening, marked the last night for parking lot adoration, one of the many initiatives launched by Prince of Peace Parish to connect with parishioners during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Fr. Daniel Greenleaf, pastor of the parish, had the Blessed Sacrament exposed in the picture window of the rectory to allow people to stop in the parking lot and pray.

“We have had up to 20 cars at a time parked there and praying before the Blessed Sacrament,” said Greenleaf. “It reminds me of how people go to the hospital and nursing homes unable to enter so they look at their loved one through the window. This is the best they can do in times like this. Those who desired to visit the Lord in the Blessed Sacrament were doing the same.”

The parking lot adoration will be suspended until the order is lifted. In its place, among other new programs, Prince of Peace is starting a “constant rosary” with people signing up for a 20-minute segment a day, each day of the week, for the end of the pandemic. Initially, the parish hoped to fill a schedule from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We had such an amazing response that we have extended those hours and are now getting closer to a 24-hour rosary,” said Greenleaf.

To sign up or for more information, visit www.princeofpeace.me/almost-perpetual-rosary-for-the-pandemic.

