FARMINGTON — Due to an overwhelming response, Regional School Unit 9 School Nutrition Program meals will no longer include extra weekend meals.

“Since March 17, the second day of our district wide school closure, RSU 9’s school nutrition and other staff have prepared and packaged close to 15,000 breakfast and lunch meals for pick-up, drop-off, and door-to-door delivery by volunteer drivers to those who can’t make it to a pick-up location,” Superintendent Tina Meserve Monday, March 30, in a written statement.

Last Friday’s delivery included the final weekend meals the district will be able to provide. Breakfast and lunch meals will continue to be available Monday – Friday.

“It is important to note that the funding for these meals comes primarily from the USDA Child Nutrition Program which is for children, birth to age 19 only. Meals should not be ordered or picked up for adults. Your cooperation will help to ensure we can continue to serve meals to the children of our communities,” she said.

Meserve encouraged use of other community resources to fill weekend needs, if necessary.

