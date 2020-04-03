TURNER — SAD 52 directors had to abruptly cancel its meeting Thursday night over technical difficulties.

The next board meeting, where Superintendent Kimberly Brandt will share a reworked budget, is April 9.

The board last week asked Brandt to trim about $300,000 from the proposed budget, lowering the average tax impact on Turner, Leeds and Greene taxpayers to 3.5%.

“This will evolve,” she said Friday. “The board could move forward with this or it could direct further reductions or additions.”

When it comes to the towns adopting a final budget, “Budget votes cannot be held remotely, and with the distancing guidelines and stay-at-home order, we may or may not be able to hold a budget vote and (budget validation referendum) in May as planned. We always schedule in one additional budget meeting if needed and we will need it this year. That date is April 16.”

