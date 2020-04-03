Classic North Woods log Chalet nestled amid the tall pines along Rangeley Lake. Welcome home to ‘Hill View’ offering 3 bedroom, 2 bath, spacious sunny rooms, custom gas stone fireplace, and master en-suite.

Top quality materials through out, wood/tile floors, granite counters, woodsy lighting, superior fit and finish. Create additional living space in unfinished walkout basement.

Enjoy the large screened porch overlooking level lawn to gradual entry waterfront, open lake and westerly views. Minutes to area amenities, snowmobile from your door, plus year-round rental history.

Offered for $649,000.

Fore more information contact Caryn Dreyfuss 207 233 8275 ~ Broker with Morton & Furbish Real Estate

