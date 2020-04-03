“Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”

— John F. Kennedy

Perhaps, this is a time to apply this quote. What can each of us do to help in this crisis? When listening to the news, I heard many organizations and agencies asking the government to give them money — help with this, help with that.

Switch that around — try to do more with less yourself. Help the unfortunate around you. Think and speak in positive terms. Buy gift cards to help small businesses, shop local, etc. Look to yourselves, and do what you can do.

Yes, the government will help, it has an important place in this crisis. But also strive to see what you can do. Together we will get through this crisis. We have had them before, we’ll have them again. Together we will soon rebound and be virus free.

Sybilla Pettingill, Hartford