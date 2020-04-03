TURNER — The Turner Public Library, 98 Matthews Way, is a viable resource for those who are homebound. The library’s website has many options, from virtual tours of museums and college or learning resources for all ages.

Virtual Museum Tours: Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., and The J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles are among the tours offered on the site.

​

Virtual Field Trip options include the San Diego Zoo, Yellowstone National Park, and even Mars, just to name a few.

Story time SONGS, TumbleBook-Ebooks, Tumble Math and even Free Rosetta Stone Program (limited hours) are among the numerous online resources on the site.

For more information, email [email protected], or visit turnerpubliclibrary.org.

