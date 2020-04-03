TURNER — The Turner Public Library, 98 Matthews Way, is a viable resource for those who are homebound. The library’s website has many options, from virtual tours of museums and college or learning resources for all ages.
Virtual Museum Tours: Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., and The J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles are among the tours offered on the site.
Virtual Field Trip options include the San Diego Zoo, Yellowstone National Park, and even Mars, just to name a few.
Story time SONGS, TumbleBook-Ebooks, Tumble Math and even Free Rosetta Stone Program (limited hours) are among the numerous online resources on the site.
For more information, email [email protected], or visit turnerpubliclibrary.org.
