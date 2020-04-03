WELD — This “paper” with parents’ advice and The Weld Free Public Library would like to publish a newspaper written and illustrated by the kids from Weld of all ages! The library will pay the printing and everyone can get as many copies as they want, plus the newspaper will be distributed this summer at the library.

The idea is to publish a newspaper set in 1820 when Maine became a state. Kids can write as many stories as they wish, draw pictures, or choose photographs. Every child will get a by-line for their articles. Many of these topics involve exploring Weld’s past outside in “fresh virus-free” air! Lyric Keim, a Library volunteer, will serve as assistant editor. Choose your own topics or check out this list of ideas – here are some possible topics:

Write the biology of US President Monroe or a famous Maine person living in 1820; find all the gravestones at either Center Hill, Mountain View, Robertson, Sinnett or Webster cemeteries where people were born or died in the 1820s. Write down the information – do it before black fly season or wear bug dope! What is black spruce gum and what does it have to do with Weld? Write about Maine Statehood, or about a day in the life of a Weld boy or girl in 1820.

Find old “Maine” recipes and maybe even try making one of them – google Maine food/recipes from 1820! Schools – there were many schoolhouses in Weld as there were in every town, why? Where is the one you would have gone to in 1820 – what did you learn there – how long was the school year and why (reference Weld Historical Society’s book, “I Remember when…”)?

Write about something people used in 1820 but is no longer needed – what is this? There is a stuffed passenger pigeon in the library – what is the history of this bird? Here in Weld, the only source of light after dark other than the fireplace or candles was created by oil lamps fueled by whale oil – draw a picture or write something about whaling at that time. Why did Maine want to separate from Massachusetts? The Missouri Compromise?

Caleb Holt was one of Weld’s Founding Fathers – write about him and his farm which was between Bowley Brook and Houghton Brook on the lake – what’s there now?

The first black resident of Weld was Pomp Russell, what can you tell us about him (his tombstone is at Webster Cemetery)? Find out about the Cohos Road (Byron Road)? What clothes would you have worn for work, school or church? Draw a picture or take a photo of then and now; write a poem or a song. What was the weather/winters like – floods – logging and log jams?

Where did they get their food – grist mills – farms – crops – livestock? What and where was the Town Pound and why was it important? What did farm houses in Weld look like (ref. “I Remember When – “); find old cellar holes and try to figure out who lived there. The story behind the Indian Fort. This can all be done without “contact” with others.

Stories, illustrations and photos can be emailed to Nancy Stowell [email protected] or dropped off at the return box in front of the library. Sean (585-2542 [email protected]) or Maddy (585-2435 [email protected]) can help find resources for the kids. Please let Nancy or Lyric know what topics you would like to explore as soon as possible! Deadline for articles, artwork and photographs will be May 1, 2020. Have fun with this.

