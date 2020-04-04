100 Years Ago 1920

One of the old and respected citizens of Auburn is J.L. Libby of 86 Winter street, Mr. Libby is now 80 years of age but still in full possession of all his faculties. He is an uncle of Senator Bert M. Fernald and a brother of the late Rev. Albert Libby of Poland. Mr. Libby has lived in Auburn for more than a half century since coming here from Poland and for 26 years worked on dyeing machines in the shoe shop of the Cushman Company. Since then he has been in the employ of the Huston cracker company for 2 years. Formerly he made all the boxes for that company but since these are made by machines he has worked in the repair department.

50 Years Ago: 1970

A one-day seminar will be held April 11 at Holiday Inn in Auburn under the sponsorship of the Lewiston-Auburn chapter of the National Secretaries’ Association. The theme will be Communications in the Seventies” and any secretary or office worker is welcome to attend.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Norlands, home of the famed Washburn brothers, was the subject at last Thursday’s local history class in the Livermore Falls High School cafeteria. Participants were treated to old time music on fiddles and guitars by Greg Boardman of Auburn, Peter Sturtevant of Livermore Falls, Fred Legere of Jay and Martin Swinger of Gardiner. An appearance was also made by Legere’s well-known “dancing men.” Special recognition was received from the Maine Legislature in the form of a proclamation signed by area senators and representatives.

