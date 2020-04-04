BETHEL – Gerald W. Deanis, 83, died Wednesday April 1, 2020 in Bethel. He was a resident of Roxbury Pond and was known as the guy walking his big white dog.Born in Rumford on March 29, 1937, he was a son of Joseph and Alice (Sotman) Deanis. He was a graduate and Salutatorian of Andover High School class of 1955.Gerald served in the U.S. Navy as a machinist mate in the engine room from 1956 to 1959 aboard the USS Abbot (DD629) which appeared at the Arctic Circle on Sept. 20, 1957.He was the manager of Puiia Hardware in Rumford, proudly serving the community for 40 years. He loved all his banter with customers especially when they were harassing him about his beloved Yankees.He enjoyed fishing and camping with his family, hunting with his buddies, and card games with his best friends at camp. He was a cross country ski racer in high school and as a father he became an official timer for his children’s X-C races. These took him all over New England and as far as Lake Placid, N.Y. His proudest moments were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Gerald married the love of his life, Helen Marie Lang, on June 21, 1958 and they celebrated 57 years of marriage before Helen lost her battle with cancer on April 8, 2014.He is survived by two daughters, Jodie Wilson and husband Doug of Bethel, Kimbalie Moore and fiancé Brad Hall of Gorham; a brother, Barry Deanis and wife Cyndi of Rumford; grandchildren, Danna Wilson and partner Zach Louison of Bethel, Dane Wilson of Bethel, Drew Wilson of Bethel, Lauren Brook Moore and Christopher Moore of Texas, Jarod Deanis and wife Tanya of Windham, Randie-Marie Smogonovich of Kansas and Melissa Lynn Deanis of Pennsylvania; one grandstepchild; eight great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Duke.He was predeceased by a son, Randall Deanis and wife Leslie and their two sons, Brock and Bronson; a son Gerald “Jerry” Deanis; stepmother, Eleanor Ames; sisters, Phyllis Nicols, Sally Cloutier and Patty Boomhall.Gerald and Helen’s spirits will be watching over all their family and friends at the pond.Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com.Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Andover. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford. In lieu of flowers donations may be made toStephens Memorial Hospital Oncology and Infusion Dept.181 Main St.Norway, ME 04268 orBeacon Hospice245 Center St, Suite 10AAuburn, ME 04210in his memory.

