AUBURN – Geraldine Therese LeClerc Roux, “Geri”, 93, passed away April 1, 2020, at the Hospice House in Auburn, with her dear friend, Susie, by her side. Geri was born on April 12, 1926, in Lewiston, the daughter of the late Arthur LeClerc and Alice Cloutier, and oldest of five children. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Roux in 2007; her triplet siblings, Donald, Norman and Jennette.She is survived by her brother, Joseph Paul LeClerc of Stuart, Fla. and several nieces, nephews and cousins.Geri will be greatly missed by her “friends who were family” The Wildings, Susie, Dain, Wendy, Tim; friends, Claudie and Maurice Nadeau, her neighbors, Pauline and Julien Blais, Pauline and Dick Therrien.Geri graduated from CMG Hospital Xray Technician School 1948, then worked at CMG Hospital and later at Maine Medical Center in Portland as a technician. Later she worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in the accounting department. She retired at Seniors Plus as accounting manager and director or finance.Geri would get together regularly with her friends, Claudie Nadeau, Eloise O’Neil and Jennette LaRoche and go out for lunch and socialize.Geri and Dick were long time members of Holy Family Church in Lewiston. She and Dick often gave communion. They enjoyed spending hot summer days at Old Orchard Beach in the sunshine. In the winter her passion was skiing at various mountains in the east. At Sugarloaf Mountain her favorite trail was Tote Road, minus the chicken pitch drop. Many of the ski trips they included Susie and Dain. A memorable time that has stayed with them forever.Geri was creative, she enjoyed painting in oils and pastels as well as crocheting many clothes. She loved her pime rib from Rolandeau’s, and hot dogs, fries and a mug of root beer from Val’s.Geri was an intelligent and independent woman with an amazing mind, even as she aged. She knew what she wanted and would let you know it too. She wanted to stay in her own home as long as she could, and she did. Geri had a long life with amazing grace.Thanks to The Hospice House, Geri’s last days were filled with Love, Compassion and Dignity. Her family and friends who are family would like to express their gratitude for the excellent, compassionate care she received from the staff of the Hospice House.A celebration of life will be scheduled for a future date.Condolences, donations, and a way to signup to be notified of funeral arrangements once they have been scheduled can be found online at www.albert-burpee.com. In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution can be made to theHospice House Fund of the Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240

