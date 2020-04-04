CONCORD, N.H. – Jacquelyn P. Edwards, 94, of South Paris, died Friday, March 27, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born July 10, 1925 in Portland, the daughter of Clarence L. and Edith A. (Getchell) Parsons. After graduating high school from Paris high, Jackie worked as a telephone operator until she left the switchboard to start her family. She and husband, the late Harold “Bud” Edwards, raised six children in the town of South Paris. Never one to sit still, Jackie also worked within her community as an in-home care giver to many families. Additionally, Jackie also later worked in the kitchen of Stephens Memorial Hospital.She will be fondly remembered for her love of the outdoors, yard work on her John Deere tractor, rug braiding, caning chairs, knitting and countless other renovation projects. Even with all she did it was her tireless ability to make the most of each and every day that she will be most remembered for. The example she set will forever live on with so many family and friends who had the good fortune of knowing her.Jacquelyn Edwards is survived by her six children, Leslie Barnard (husband, Rick) of Contoocook, N.H.,Billie Ford (husband, Ray) of Pembroke, N.H., Harold Edwards Jr. of South Paris, Peter Edwards (wife, Karen) of West Paris, Jeffrey Edwards of Hillsboro, N.H., Pamela Norcia (husband, Brian) of Las Vegas; six grandchildren, Melissa Dobbin, Darci Parker, Scott Edwards, Devin Edwards, Eric Edwards, Caleb Norcia; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Joy Parsons and Inez Parsons; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Jacquelyn was predeceased by her siblings, Clarice Denney, Dorothy Martin, Richard Parsons and Peter ParsonsA private graveside service will be held later this year.Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

