AUGUSTA — President Trump has approved a federal disaster declaration for Maine due to the coronavirus, Gov. Janet Mills said Saturday.

According to Mills’ written statement, the “major” disaster declaration will unlock federal funding assistance for Maine and its municipalities.

The approval means state agencies, cities and towns will be reimbursed for 75% of approved costs from their COVID-19 response.

The governor’s other requests for disaster assistance, including additional resources for Maine people to support child care, behavioral health, and legal services, among others, remain under review by the Trump Administration.

Additionally, the governor’s request for approval of Title 32 Section 502(f) funds for the Maine National Guard remains under review.

In the statement, Mills said “I welcome this support from the federal government. It will bolster the response of our state agencies and municipalities who are working to protect the public’s health and safety during these unprecedented times.”

“I am grateful to Maine’s Congressional delegation for advocating for this designation, and I am hopeful the President will approve the state’s pending requests for critical resources. Maine people are doing their part to defeat this virus, and those additional resources will provide critical support. We will continue to do all we can to protect our state and provide for Maine people who need our help,” she said.

