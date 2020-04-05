Brandon M. Rideout, 21, Lewiston, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water on May 12, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Timothy J. Walters, 26, Boston, Mass., fishing without valid license on May 27, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Plummer N. Mayne, 27, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license on June 8, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Justin Plourde, 28, Lewiston, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident on May 25, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Samantha Bell, 32, Rumford, operating vehicle without license and permitting attachment of false plates on June 5, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $100, second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Adam L. Easter, 43, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release on May 25, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $250, second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Aaren Dewitt-Villani, 21, Poland, violating condition of release on July 18, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Skye McKenna, 28, Mariaville, two counts operating under the influence on June 17, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $1,000, license suspended 150 days.

Hibaq Yusuf, 31, Auburn, operating under the influence on July 19, 2019, dismissed.

Michael D. Cornish, 64, Auburn, trafficking in prison contraband, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on July 18, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to five months, third charge found guilty, sentenced to five months.

Daniel Dill, 30, Gardiner, criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, on July 19, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 12 hours, second charge dismissed.

Jessica L. Swearingen, 37, Auburn, violating condition of release on July 19, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 14 days.

Timothy C. Bard, 44, Lisbon, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on May 24, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Erik Creamer, 23, Lisbon Falls, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water on May 12, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Tiffany Cheney, 29, Auburn, fishing without valid license and tampering with public records or information on June 24, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $250, second charge dismissed.

James T. Pelham, 48, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, and violating condition of release on July 4, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to nine months, second charge found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Scott Edwards, 56, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on June 25, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Austin G. Pratt, 20, Brunswick, operating under the influence and operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on June 1, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed.

Jeffrey A. Bean, 35, Biddeford, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on July 20, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to one year with all but 90 days suspended, probation one year, restitution $300, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to 90 days.

Michael O. McKeen, 53, Canton, operating under the influence on July 22, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Shayla M. Sabine, 28, Auburn, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on July 19, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $400, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Jessica Godin, 40, Brunswick, operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release on July 20, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $250, second charge found guilty, sentenced to two days.

Deven A. Coy, 34, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, and violating condition of release on May 27, 2019, first charge sentenced to two years, restitution $362, second charge dismissed.

Nsuka Ndombasi, 46, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license on May 27, 2019, found guilty, fined $150.

Wendy A. Maxim, 50, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud noise at private place on July 17, 2019, found guilty, fined $200.

Thomas L. Taylor, 55, Mechanic Falls, drinking in public on July 1, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Trisha Brennan, 42, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud noise at private place on July 13, 2019, found guilty, 10 hours community service.

Megan D. Spencer, 31, Livermore Falls, operating after registration suspended on July 15, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Deon Sands, 20, Lewiston, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop and violating condition of release on July 22, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days, second charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Jachin D. Caron, 30, Lewiston, operating under the influence, assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop and failure to stop, remain, provide information on July 12, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $250 with all suspended, fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to two days.

David M. Lausier,39, Turner, two counts violating condition of release on July 22, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to two days, second charge found guilty, sentenced to two days.

Nicole T. Simond, 36, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on July 22, 2019, charges dismissed.

Spencer Gordon, 19, Waterville, theft by unauthorized use of property, violating condition of release and operating vehicle without license on July 23, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to six days, second charge found guilty, sentenced to six days, third charge dismissed.

Joseph H. Bourasa Jr., 58, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on July 11, 2019, found guilty, fined $200.

Kalar A. Abdi, 24, Sabattus, aggravated assault, two counts violating condition of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and criminal mischief on July 23, 2019, first charge sentenced to two years with all but six months suspended, probation two years, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed, fifth charge sentenced to six months.

Seth N. Billings, 30, Lewiston, two counts theft by receiving stolen property, priors, on May 30, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to five months.

Lionel L. Mitchell, 35, Portland, drinking in public on May 31, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Michael A. Mitchell Jr., 44, Lewiston, drinking in public on May 25, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Nathanial Baril, 33, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, and violating condition of release on June 16, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all but three days suspended, probation two years, restitution $150, second charge found guilty, sentenced to three days.

Malaya Kennison-Morris, 24, West Paris, domestic violence assault on July 14, 2019, dismissed.

Dabney S. Moody, 28, Lewiston, theft by receiving stolen property, priors, on May 28, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but six months suspended, probation two years.

James C. Myers, 23, Auburn, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on July 21, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Trevor K. Pratt, 38, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on July 19, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Gail M. Gagne, 63, Greene, operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on July 19, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed.

Crystal D. Veinott, 39, Lewiston, drinking in public on June 29, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Gary A. Hudon Jr., 33, Lisbon, violating condition of release on July 25, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Sarah Chizmar, 22, Lewiston, violating condition of release, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, and disorderly conduct, loud unseasonal noise on July 26, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 10 days, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 10 days, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 10 days.

Richmond Wiegman, 34, Brunswick, domestic violence assault on July 24, 2019, sentenced to 364 days with all but 60 days suspended probation two years.

Anthony Giguere, 29, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 26, 2019, found guilty, fined $400.

Rebecca Bombaro, 40, Auburn, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 26, 2019, found guilty, fined $400.

Corey Oulton, 29, Mechanic Falls, obstructing report of crime on July 14, 2019, found guilty, fined $200.

Taylor O. Murphy, 21, Berwick, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 13, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Thomas C. Garland, 32, Litchfield, theft by receiving stolen property on May 28, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Jeffrey A. Bean, 35, Biddeford, theft by receiving stolen property on May 28, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 90 days.

Caitlynn Beale, 26, Auburn, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, and operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on June 21, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Kandi Picard, 36, Auburn, two counts operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on July 13, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $250.

MaryEllen Remington, 29, Livermore Falls, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 16, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $400, second charge dismissed.

Brandon A. Tibbetts, 24, New Gloucester, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 6, 2019, dismissed.

Jamie L. Bolduc, 35, Turner, violating condition of release on July 28, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to five days.

Michael Tuell, 26, Lewiston, violating condition of release and operating vehicle without license on July 28, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to five days, second charge found guilty, fined $100 with all suspended.

Jessica L. Saucier, 36, Auburn, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures and violating condition of release on July 24, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 15 days, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 15 days.

Jessica L. Saucier, 36, Auburn, violating condition of release on July 28, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 15 days.

Michael Greene, 20, Auburn, two counts domestic violence assault and three counts of assault on July 26, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 10 months with all but 30 days suspended, probation two years, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed, fifth charge dismissed.

Abass Abdi, 21, Lewiston, obstructing government administration on July 23, 2019, dismissed.

David M. Lausier, 39, Leeds, domestic violence assault on July 20, 2019, dismissed.

Becka Reynolds, 22, Lewiston, operating under the influence and refusing to sign uniform summons complaint on July 18, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed.

Jose Mota, 34, Auburn, domestic violence assault on July 30, 2019, dismissed.

Kelsey Paul, 25, Bryant Pond, domestic violence assault on June 27, 2019, sentenced to 82 days.

Christopher E. Messier, 28, Lewiston, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop on June 16, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to four months.

Tyler Danforth, 30, Monmouth, criminal threatening on June 20, 2019, dismissed.

Scott T. Brady, 24, Poland, failure to register vehicle on June 14, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Majorie C. Deschenes, 68, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on June 21, 2019, filed.

Raymond Bernier, 33, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on June 20, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Jack G. Walsh Jr., 36, Hebron, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on July 15, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Morgan M. Paradis, 26, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on July 19, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Robert G. True, 49, Portland, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and violating condition of release on July 16, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to 30 days, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Logan N. Pulk, 28, Greene, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and violating condition of release on Aug. 2, 2019, charges dismissed.

Lucas Labbe, 24, Turner, driving to endanger, failure to make oral or written accident report and violating condition of release on July 25, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $250, sentenced to 48 hours.

Brian A. Theriault, 35, Litchfield, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 5, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Amanda L. Hewison, 36, Hebron, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 27, 2019, filed.

Paul G. Munch Jr., 35, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on July 3, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Ashton D. Boucher, 22, Auburn, operating vehicle without license on July 7, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Tracey D. Bernier, 47, Sabattus, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures and obstructing government administration on Aug. 1, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 21 days, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 21 days.

Johnathan-Michael Warren, 20, Farmington, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph hover speed limit and operating after registration suspended, first charge found guilty, fined $400, second charge dismissed.

Meghan L. Hildebrand, 39, Mechanic Falls, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on July 12, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Jon B. Desrosiers, 50, Lisbon, aggravated assault, stealing drugs, criminal mischief and obstructing report of crime on Aug, 1, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Richard M. Chiche, 56, Clinton, IA, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Aug. 3, 2019, first charge dismissed second charge found guilty, fined $400.

Jamie West, 42, Poland, two counts violating condition of release on Aug. 4, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to six months with all suspended, probation one year, second charge found guilty, sentenced to six months with all suspended, probation one year.

Matthew R. Young, 33, Lewiston, assault on Aug. 4, 2019.

Rebecca Poulin, 31, Lewiston, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Aug. 2, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $400, second charge dismissed.

Erin D. Jean, 42, Mechanic Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 4, 2019, found guilty, fined $200, restitution $10.41.

John Leighton, 39, Poland, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on June 14, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

George A. Bernard, 36, Auburn, drinking in public on Aug. 1, 23019, found guilty, fined $50.

Jeffrey R. Dolloff Sr., 63, Lisbon Falls, operating under the influence, prior, operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions and permitting attachment of false plates on July 31, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Richard T. Lafond, 54, Lewiston, failure to stop, remain, provide information and driving to endanger on June 21, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $575, second charge dismissed.

Dahir J. Abdirahman, 23, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license on Aug. 1, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Adan Nutter, 25, Auburn, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on July 31, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Oliver Strout, 20, Mechanic Falls, operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on June 26, 2019, found guilty, fined $200.

Abukar Abdi, 21, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Aug. 7, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Jessica L. Hart, 30, Lewiston, violating condition of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on Aug. 6, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to six months, second charge found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Jadia L. West, 30, Sabattus, violating condition of release on Aug. 6, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Brandi Lee, 29, Lewiston, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, operating vehicle without license and violating condition of release on Aug. 5, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge, third charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Brett D. Savage, 39, Dedham, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release on Aug. 7, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 14 days, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 14 days.

Michael C. Swiger, 29, Westbrook, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Aug. 5, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Arthur Gooldrup IV, 27, Auburn, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Aug. 3, 2019, found guilty, fined $150.

Elizabeth Rollins, 25, Lewiston, violating condition of release and disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Aug. 2, 2019, first charge found guilty, 20 hours community service, second charge found guilty, 20 hours community service.

William Darge, 33, Fairfield, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 4, 2019, filed.

Tara Hadsell, 34, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on July 21, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Daniel P. Lyons, 53, Leeds, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of cocaine base, priors, violating condition of release and criminal forfeiture of property on Aug. 7, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 12 months, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours, fourth charge forfeited.

Briana L. Czarkowski, 27, Lewiston, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on Aug. 7, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 21 days, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 21 days.

Joey D. Collins, 30, Greene, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 15, 2019, filed.

Wanda Jordan, 52, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on July 24, 2019, dismissed.

Sandra Landry, 50, Hebron, violating condition of release on July 13, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 10 days.

Timothy F. Gauthier, 59, Lewiston, indecent conduct and violating condition of release on Aug. 8, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Michael R. Eaton, 34, Waldoboro, violating condition of release on July 17, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to two years with all but 73 days suspended probation two years.

Kenneth C. Simpson, 32, Greene, violating protection from abuse order on Aug. 11, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 10 days.

Jessica L. Swearingen, 37, Auburn, two counts domestic violence assault, priors, on Aug. 11, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge probation revocation, sentenced to six days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Alan W. Leet, 55, Lewiston, drinking in public on July 21, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Abshir Abukar, 20, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on July 24, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Timothy J. Gill, 73, Lewiston, drinking in public on July 21, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Joshua L. Edmonds, 31, Lisbon, failure to register vehicle on July 8, 2019.

Channing J. Locke, 25, Harrison, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on July 18, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Jeffrey R. Dolloff Sr., 63, Brunswick, operating under the influence, prior, violating condition of release and operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on Aug. 13, 2019, first charge fined $700, sentenced to 364 days with all but 60 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 60 days, third charge dismissed.

Roman J. Moczara, 34, Canton, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Aug. 12, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to two days.

Matthew A. Blake, 37, Portland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on May 20, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to nine months, restitution $934.74.

Michael G. Murphy, 30, Auburn, operating after habitual offender revocation, violating condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Aug. 8, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to seven days.

Michael D. Lowery, 36, Lewiston, drinking in public on Aug. 6, 2019, found guilty, fined $50.

Andrew W. Hickman, 36, Vienna, attaching false plates on June 14, 2019, found guilty, fined $150.

Edwin L. Howes, 57, Jay, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 2, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Michelle Casey-Riordan, 46, Dixfield, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on July 16, 2019, filed.

Yvon Desmarais, 21, Mechanic Falls, operating after registration suspended on July 2, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Chanin Bradford, 50, Minot, passing stopped school bus on June 17, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Reginald E. Willis, 60, Poland, failure to register vehicle on July 31, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Bonnie Cameron, 50, Oxford, two counts operating under the influence on July 3, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $600, license suspended 150 days.

Lester Gray, 60, Mechanic Falls, failure to register vehicle on July 4, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Cheryl L. Smith, 64, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Aug. 7, 2019, found guilty, fined $400.

Mariah R. Simard, 40, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on June 1, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Blaze Smalls, 20, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license on Aug. 10, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Tabatha Crosby, 39, Hartford, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on May 24, 2019, found guilty, fined $150.

Mercedes Clark, 25, Auburn, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on Aug. 7, 2019, found guilty, fined $200.

Justin Barefield, 41, Lewiston, violating condition of release and failure to provide correct name, address, date of birth on Aug. 14, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days, second charge dismissed.

Kimberly Deraps, 33, Plymouth, domestic violence assault on Aug. 156, 2019, dismissed.

Nathan D. Lahey, 19, Greene, criminal trespass on May 29, 2019, found guilty, fined $150.

Jodi L. Melvin, 48, Casco, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 17, 2019, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $8.63.

Eric S. Gendreau, 39, Lewiston, operating under the influence, driving to endanger and refusing to sign criminal summons on Aug. 18, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $250 with all suspended.

Jacob G. Davis, 28, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures and refusing to sign criminal summons on July 11, 20198, first charge guilty, fined $200, second charge dismissed.

Devin C. Doyon, 31, Auburn, three counts assault, failure to provide correct name, address and date of birth and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop on Aug. 18, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to 10 days, second charge found guilty, fined $300 with all suspended, sentenced to 10 days, third charge dismissed, fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to 10 days, fifth charge found guilty, sentenced to 10 days.

Paul Warner II, 49, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order on Aug. 17, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to two days.

Abdikarir Nur, 20, Auburn, violating condition of release, assault and disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Aug. 18, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours, second charge found guilty, fined $300, third charge dismissed.

Allen D. Begin, 49, Auburn, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Aug. 18, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to three days.

Frederick E. Williams, 42, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, misuse of identification, theft by unauthorized use or property and violating condition of release on July 17, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 90 days, restitution $511.44, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 90 days, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 90 days, fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to 90 days.

Derek Sluhocki, 32, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Aug. 15, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Cage S. Bond, 20, Lisbon, criminal mischief on Aug. 14, 2019, found guilty, restitution $500, unconditional discharge.

Kody Ouellette, 20, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Aug. 18, 2019, found guilty, fined $400.

Dinah J. Sterling, 23, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on July 7, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Daniel Williams, 29, New York, N.Y., domestic violence assault on Aug. 19, 2019, sentenced to 90 days.

Marc P. Gagne, 42, Sabattus, tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, domestic violence assault, priors, and criminal mischief on Aug. 20, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, sentenced to nine days.

Richard K. Rogers Jr., 38, Auburn, violating protection from abuse order on Aug. 19, 2019, sentenced to 70 days, probation partially revoked.

Samantha Zeininger, 37, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, and violating condition of release on Aug. 20, 2019, charges dismissed.

Nolan C. Murdock, 18, Greene, criminal trespass on May 29, 2019, found guilty, fined $150.

