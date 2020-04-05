Lisbon Falls Christian Academy third-quarter honors listed

LISBON FALLS — The Lisbon Falls Christian Academy third-quarter honor roll is announced.

“A” honor roll

Grades one to four: Chase Brewin, Kaylie Colson, Grant DeGroft, Alexander Delano, Lacey Faith, Leighton Jeselskis, Liam Juliani, Leland Libby, Declan Mishio, Connor Onufreychuk, Kason Poisson and Naomi Welch.

Grades five to eight: Nathan Rose and Abbygail Swan.

Grades 9 to 12: Lucas Poisson.

“B” honor roll

Grades five to eight: Brooklyn Carr and Jaden Onufreychuk,

Grades 9 to 12: Alivia Jones and Christopher Levesque.

