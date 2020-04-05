Lisbon Falls Christian Academy third-quarter honors listed
LISBON FALLS — The Lisbon Falls Christian Academy third-quarter honor roll is announced.
“A” honor roll
Grades one to four: Chase Brewin, Kaylie Colson, Grant DeGroft, Alexander Delano, Lacey Faith, Leighton Jeselskis, Liam Juliani, Leland Libby, Declan Mishio, Connor Onufreychuk, Kason Poisson and Naomi Welch.
Grades five to eight: Nathan Rose and Abbygail Swan.
Grades 9 to 12: Lucas Poisson.
“B” honor roll
Grades five to eight: Brooklyn Carr and Jaden Onufreychuk,
Grades 9 to 12: Alivia Jones and Christopher Levesque.
