MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Saint Anselm College student Caroline Condon of Brownfield, a nursing major in the class of 2023, has been accepted into Alpha Lambda Delta, a national honor society for first-year success, for the 2019-2020 academic year.

To be eligible for invitation, students must be enrolled full-time at an institution with an active chapter of Alpha Lambda Delta and have a 3.5 grade point average or higher in their first semester or first year.

