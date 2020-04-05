PORTLAND — Holy Week begins on Palm Sunday, April 5, and continues through Easter Sunday, April 12. Below is a list of livestreamed Masses and liturgies at local parishes during Holy Week. All of the information is also listed at www.portlanddiocese.org/HolyWeekLiveStreaming.

Holy Savior Parish, Rumford, www.parishoftheholysavior.com.

Palm Sunday, 9:30 a.m.; Holy Thursday, 6 p.m.; Good Friday, 6 p.m.; Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.; Easter Sunday, 9:30 a.m.

Parishes of the Western Maine Lakes & Foothills, www.facebook.com/The-Parishes-of-the-Western-Maine-Lakes-and-Foothills-1549148545380096 and www.cluster30.org.

Palm Sunday: Mass will be live-streamed from St. Catherine of Sienna Church in Norway on Saturday at 4 p.m. and from St. Joseph Church in Bridgton on Sunday at 9 a.m.

Holy Thursday: Mass will be live-streamed from St. Catherine of Sienna Church at 6 p.m.

Good Friday: The liturgy will be live-streamed from St. Joseph Church at 6 p.m.

Easter Vigil: The Mass will be live-streamed from St. Catherine of Sienna Church at 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday: The Mass will be live-streamed from St. Joseph Church at 9 a.m.

Prince of Peace Parish, Lewiston, and Holy Trinity Parish, Lisbon Falls, www.princeofpeace.me and www.facebook.com/PrinceOfPeaceME.

Palm Sunday, Saturday, April 4, at 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 5, at 8 a.m.; Monday, Mass at 8 a.m.; Tuesday, Mass at 8 a.m.; Wednesday, Mass at 8 a.m.; Holy Thursday, 6 p.m.; Good Friday, Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m. and Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 6 p.m.; Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.; Easter Sunday, 8 a.m.

All Masses livestreamed from the Basilica of Ss. Peter & Paul in Lewiston.

