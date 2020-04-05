In the wake of Maine Gov. Janet Mills issuing a stay-at-home order for Maine, churchgoers are facing a new challenge: how to worship during Easter or Passover without going to church.

A majority of Maine’s churches have turned to livestreaming sermons and Sunday services on websites and Facebook pages.

Almost every church and synagogue will have its own way of broadcasting Easter or Passover services to its parishioners, so reaching out to your local church is the best way to discover if it will livestream Sunday services.

Below is a list of the major denominations in Maine with links to church directories. The directories will have contact information and websites for each church.

Baptist:

https://abcom.org/

This website, which splits Maine’s baptist churches into several regions, has a useful spreadsheet that features the contact information for each of Maine’s Baptist churches, along with how each church will provide care and spiritual direction for parishioners while Maine’s stay-at-home order is in effect.

Catholic

https://portlanddiocese.org/content/parish-mass-times

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland website provides a directory of its 141 churches, which includes phone numbers and email addresses.

Congregational:

https://www.maineucc.org/findachurch/

The Maine United Church of Christ website features a map of Maine where churchgoers can track down their church and get contact information.

Episcopal:

https://www.episcopalmaine.org/churches/church-by-town

The Episcopal Diocese of Maine website offers a “search by town” directory for all of Maine’s Episcopal churches.

Methodist:

https://www.neumc.org/churches?district=Mid-Maine%20District

The New England United Methodist Church website has a directory of central and western Maine churches, including contact information for each.

Pathway Vineyard:

https://www.facebook.com/PathwayVineyard/ or https://www.pathwayvineyard.com/covid-19/

The Pathway Vineyard Church, a multi-site church in Lewiston, Brunswick and Gray, offers livestreams of its sermons on its Facebook page and website.

Presbyterian:

https://pnne.org/Contact-Us/Church-Directory/Maine

The Presbytery of Northern New England provides a directory of Presbyterian churches in Maine on its website.

Universalist:

https://my.uua.org/directory

The Unitarian Universalist Association provides a directory that allows you to search for its churches by state and city.

Jewish

The Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine is offering The JCA Virtual experience to help keep people engaged and connected at: https://www.mainejewish.org

Also, Temple Shalom in Auburn will offer the following on Zoom throughout next week: (Email [email protected] for more information)

— April 7 at 4 p.m.; Community discussion on the Netflix mini-series “Unorthodox.” Join Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/350788658; meeting ID: 350 788 658

— April 9 at 6:30 p.m.; Annual Temple Shalom community seder. Join Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/865538124; meeting ID: 865 538 124

— April 10 at 7 p.m.; Community candle lighting. Join Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/626446818; meeting ID: 626 446 818

— April 11 at 9:30 a.m.; Shabbat morning service. Join Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/172321609; meeting ID: 172 321 609

More

Reach out to your place of worship if it is not listed above. For help in connecting online with each church’s method of livestreaming, consult that church’s leaders.

