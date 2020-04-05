We are all, essentially, being put on house arrest without due process. I say this because we are all being threatened with fines and jail time.

Some marvel at China’s efficiency. Is that a government people here would like to live under?

Men and women fought in World War II to protect the U.S. Constitution and liberties. That is now not the case.

I am all for a voluntary adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines. My hope is that if the new proclamation ever made it to federal court, it would be thrown out and a precedent set.

The Constitution is sick and on life support. It needs to be defended, even in the worst of circumstances.

Be wary of government overreach because it is dangerous to all of us.

Jayson Vallone, Lewiston

« Previous

Next »