In the time of the coronavirus pandemic, Portland Press Herald photographers look at familiar public spaces, now empty. They can be eerily beautiful and achingly desolate. But spring has come, trees will turn green and flowers will bloom.
And, someday, when people fill the streets again, there will be no lovelier sight.
