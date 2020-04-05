I’m a fourth grade teacher at Carrie Ricker School in Litchfield. I have been sharing video read-alouds and keeping in touch via emails and phone calls.

This week we started having class meetings via Zoom. Also coming up will be academic assignments via Google Classroom.

My class and I will be reviewing proper letter writing and reaching out to our local nursing homes, hospitals, veterans home, medical personal and EMS. Learning about different types of poetry — and writing our own — will be a fun and entertaining way to pass the time as well.

I miss my peeps tremendously and hope they are all doing their part to be safe, be well, and flattening the curve.

After the late-March snow, I built a snowman at the end of my driveway so that CRS students riding by might see it and know they are not far from their teachers’ hearts and minds. We love our students in RSU 4!

