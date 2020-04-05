Nora McCormick is a wedding videographer in Maine. She poses for a photograph at her home in Newry. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
A sign in four languages announces the closure of recreation facilities in Kennedy Park in Lewiston. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Jill Polley of Lewiston tries her luck while fishing out of her car window on Lake Auburn on Thursday, April 2. Polley said that despite the rain, she wanted to fish for a bit before going to work at 4 p.m. Engaging in outdoor exercise, such as fishing, hunting, hiking, boating, cycling, walking and running are permitted activities under the stay-at-home executive order that was issued by Governor Janet Mills on Wednesday. Outdoor activities are allowed as long as people continue to follow social distancing guidelines. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Mike Labbe hauls a bag of returnables to a redemption center in Auburn on Friday, March 3. Labbe told stories of a rough life and did not seem to concerned with the coronavirus pandemic. “After my head-on collision, I’m not afraid of nothing,” said Labbe. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Calvin Dube walks underneath Maine Street after checking on the homeless in Moulton Park in Auburn on Tuesday, March 31. “I feel comfortable,” Dube said about interacting with the homeless population during the coronavirus pandemic. “This is about people in crisis. They still need to be checked on.” Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
It is rare to see no traffic crossing the Longley Bridge between Lewiston and Auburn on a weekday morning. But that was the case on Thursday, April 2 just before 9 a.m. A stay-at-home executive order was issued by Governor Janet Mills nine hours earlier. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
A pedestrian walks up Main Street in Lewiston on Monday, March 30, 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Graffiti in the alley between Lisbon and Park Streets in Lewiston reflect a sign of the times that is displayed in numerous public art forms throughout the twin cities. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Chris Yeaton, left and his son Dominik walk down Lisbon Street in Lewiston Monday afternoon while running errands. “We have been staying home as much as we can but we had some things that needed to get done today so we are doing it all at once and taking all the precautions possible.” Chris said as they made their way home. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Because of the abundance of open water along Route 4 and Lake Shore Drive in Auburn, many people are wondering if “Ice Out” has been called yet, but an aerial photo from above Whiting Farm on Summer Street illustrates how the south end is still frozen. According to Auburn Water & Sewer districts Superintendent Sid Hazelton, his staff believes it will be sometime this week when it will happen. If you are lucky enough to be nearby the day of ice out, you may hear a “tinkling” sound. As the ice melts it forms pencil-like crystals arranged vertically through the ice mass. The ice becomes crystallized or “honey combed”. The pencil-like ice crystals fall against each other like dominoes when the waves of open water nibble at the ice edge, creating that special sound. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
People wait in line for the ATM and walk up teller at Community Credit Union on Pine Street in Lewiston early Wednesday morning. Lewiston Police Officer Alexander Markellos was partolling the parking lot to make sure nobody cut the lines and to keep order as long lines started when it opened at 6 am and are expected all day as Social Security and disability payments become available. Markellos expects the longest lines and most traffic congestion between noon and 2:00 this afternoon. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Despite the large number of people using the track at Bates College, everyone seemed to be giving strangers a wide berth, often more than the 6 feet recommended on a sunny Friday afternoon, March 27, 2020 in Lewiston, Maine. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Josh Chessey, of Minot, tries his luck fishing at the North Dam Picnic Area on Lake Auburn off Lake Shore Drive in Auburn, Maine Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020. The Poland High School student is out of school and not working because of the cornoavirus pandemic. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
A cat sits in the front lawn of a house on North Auburn Road in Auburn, Maine Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Barbara Fogerty owner of Maine Wedding Barn and Event Center poses in front of her venue in Monto. Fogerty says that brides have been calm and understanding about postponing their wedding days. Andree Kehn
Misty Coolidge, of the Coolidge Family Farms in New Gloucester, has found that couples have been postponing their weddings, but not canceling them. Andree Kehn
A pair of scarecrows dressed in makeshift hospital gowns and masks stand in tribute to health care workers at a roadside display on Jackson Hill Road in Auburn on Wednesday. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Sheriff Eric Samson at his desk in the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s office in Auburn. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Heather Seasonwein is a family division attorney who represents parents dealing with family matters. She is shown here working in her office in Lewiston on Wednesday. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal