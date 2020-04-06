A civilian who worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery died Sunday from complications associated with COVID-19, Navy officials announced Monday.

The employee, who was assigned to Submarine Maintenance Engineering, Planning and Procurement Activity, was the Navy’s second civilian death related to the coronavirus, which has infected 436 sailors, 91 civilians, 51 family members and 39 contractors.

The Navy provided no further information about the deceased worker.

On Monday, the Navy issued new guidance requiring the wearing of face coverings for all uniformed personnel, civilian employees, family members, Navy contractors and all other individuals on Department of Defense property, installations and facilities.

