TURNER – Fun Run, Maine-based kindie rock band, will present a virtual concert for children of all ages from their living room at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, on Facebook Live. Fun Run brings family-friendly sing-along songs to children that parents enjoy as well. Their songs tell stories that range from adventurous dogs and ladybugs to teaching kindness.

The show will feature some new songs and some fan favorites. This show is Part 2 of their Live From Our Living Room online concert series; Part 1 featured the debut of the song “Why Can’t Pink Be Part of the Rainbow.” Fun Run recently posted a Living Room version of their new song, “Let Your Words Fly.” This song was inspired by people around the world who have been singing to get through these difficult times.

For more information on Fun Run and this event visit: www.facebook.com/funrunband.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: