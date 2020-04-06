LISBON — Lisbon has closed one of its public boat launches due to the high volume of water flowing through the Androscoggin River due to spring runoff.

The town decided to close the boat launch at the intersection of Route 196 and Frost Hill after consulting with Eagle Creek Renewable Energy, which owns the Worumbo Hydroelectric facility down the river, town officials said.

Usually in spring, Eagle Creek installs a floating boat barrier near the dam by May 31. According to a news release issued by the town, the river is still too high to safely install the barrier. There is a high volume of water in the river due to snow and ice melting.

“We understand that ice is out of the river a month early, and the governor issued an order to allow open water fishing at this time,” the release states. “Unfortunately conditions at this time of year create too much danger for public use above the dam.”

The boat launch is barricaded and will reopen once it is safe for the public to access this area of the river, according to the release.

