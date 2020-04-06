A member of the Maine State Police has tested positive for coronavirus, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The person’s duties included working at the Maine Turnpike weigh station in York along the northbound lanes, McCausland said in a release Monday.

State police operate weigh stations along the entire Maine Turnpike. McCausland said the posts in York and Kittery are the most heavily used.

Law enforcement personnel who work at the weigh station ensure that commercial vehicles comply with state size and weight laws as well as Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations.

“The name of the person is not being released, but he and his family are doing very well and in good spirits,” McCausland said.

Staff at weigh stations may include state troopers and civilian motor carrier inspectors, but McCausland said the affected man was a member of the state police. He would not disclose his rank.

State police were notified that the member had tested positive Saturday morning and closed the weigh station. The station has undergone a thorough cleaning and was expected to reopen Monday.

“The CDC has conducted an investigation into who the member came in contact with, and State Police made notifications to anyone that would need to self-quarantine,” McCausland said.

McCausland said he does know if other members of the state police will have to self-quarantine.

