DEAR SUN SPOTS: With the Apple Store at the Maine Mall being closed indefinitely due to COVID 19, is there a reputable place in the Lewiston-Auburn area to get help with a MacBook Pro computer?—No name, no town

ANSWER: In the Rolodex I have, Buck Buchanan at Professional Computer Services in Auburn (http://pro-pc.us/?page_id=29, [email protected] or 784-6295); Jim Fish at Action Computer Services in Lewiston. (acs4u.com, [email protected], 786-8740).

A newer addition to the list is Angela’s Computer & Media Shoppe in Greene. She focuses on assisting residential customers who need help with their computers, printers, tablets, phones, wireless routers, audio and video equipment, televisions, converting old photos to a digital file and more.

Angela especially helps seniors and children with software use, troubleshooting and repairs. You can find her information at https://angelascms.com. Email her at [email protected]. Her phone number is 520-9573 or 517-6506.

These experts have the means to assist you remotely and are taking every precaution to serve you safely during this time. All have been recommended by other Sun Spots readers. Please let me know if anyone else comes to mind who you can vouch for.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: It is that time of year for all those white resin lawn chairs to pop up everywhere. I’m looking to buy a double one, called a “settee.” Does anyone know where one could be purchased? I remember seeing them a couple years ago. Thanks for your help.—No name, no town

ANSWER: Because most of our shopping is online right now, try Wayfair, Target, Big Lots, Walmart, Ace Hardware, Kohl’s, Lowe’s and Home Depot. Pricing covers the spectrum. Some are sturdier than others and some even have a seat that lifts for storage. Just put these stores into your Google search and shop from home in your jammies.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: First of all, I would like to thank all the medical personnel on the front lines who taking care of the sick. Their dedicated service is well-appreciated. They are doing a great job.

I would also like to thank all the restaurants that are staying open to help take care of people and the child care centers that are taking care of children so people can go do their jobs.

Thank you, Sun Journal, for listing all the places where we can get takeout orders and a list of soup kitchens where folks can get meals. It is so important. It is a tough time for all of us and all help is greatly appreciated.

I am looking for some red faux fur. I am making a costume for my daughter and I have looked everywhere and cannot find any. I am reaching out to see if somebody has some at home that they are willing to share. If so, please call me at 207-784-4214 and leave a message. Thank you for your help. Sun Spots, keep up the good work.—Pauline, no town

ANSWER: Thank you for your kind words and I hope another reader comes forth with that faux fur!

