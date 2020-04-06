Arrests

Lewiston

• Roger Lizotte, 48, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 3:03 a.m. Monday at 230 Bartlett St.

Accidents

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Karla Blouin, 53, of Lewiston struck two legally parked vehicles owned by Diane C. Dubois of Lewiston and Herbert E. Stevens of Lewiston at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday on Sabattus Street. The 2019 Dodge driven by Blouin and owned by PV Holding Corporation of Parsippany, New Jersey, Dubois’ 2015 Nissan, and Stevens’ 2019 Ford received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by William E. McKechnie, 59, of Norridgewock struck a vehicle driven by Joshua R. Bissonnette, 28, of Lewiston at 5:57 p.m. Thursday on Lisbon Street. McKechnie’s 2005 Pontiac and Bissonnette’s 2009 Audi received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Kristin A. Chupka, 39, of Richmond struck a vehicle driven by Allison N. Gallagher, 30, of Livermore Falls while Gallagher was stopped in traffic at 4:36 p.m. Friday on Sabattus Street. Chupka’s 2016 Toyota received no damage and Gallagher’s 2010 Toyota was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Kelli A. Walker, 48, of Lewiston began to accelerate at a green light at 5:15 p.m. Sunday on Russell Street when the front tire of her vehicle fell off and struck the undercarriage. The 2008 Toyota driven by Walker and owned by Leroy G. Walker of Lewiston was towed.

