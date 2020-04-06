The Public Theatre in Lewiston, after careful consideration, has made the difficult decision to postpone the production of “Middletown” until next season. The co-production with Maine State Music Theatre of “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” as well as the children’s show, “The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow” have also been canceled. The Public Theatre’s Box Office will reach out to everyone who has tickets for any of the above shows in the near future. In the next few months, the Public Theatre will announce an exciting new season.

