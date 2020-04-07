The Wildlife Forever State-Fish Art Contest has aligned with the World Fish Migration Foundation and Jeremy Wade, celebrity host of “River Monsters,” to promote global awareness of migratory fish. Youth who participate in the Fish Art Contest can win special prizes and recognition when Wade announces the winners of the Fish Migration Award on Friday, May 29.

To enter, young artists create an original illustration of any official state fish and written words detailing its behavior, habitat and efforts to conserve it. Entries are categorized in four grade levels: K-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Entries are due postmarked by Thursday, April 30.

Wade, host of “River Monsters” and “Mighty Rivers” TV series on Animal Planet, is chairman of the judging panel. He, along with several others from around the world, will judge selected art pieces and announce the winner of the Fish Migration Award. Wade says, “Fish are such a great, diverse subject for inspiring artworks: from shiny and colorful to mysterious and other-worldly. I’m really looking forward to seeing what comes in.”

The Fish Migration Award is a new award category in the State-Fish Art Contest. The winners will be celebrated on World Fish Migration Day Oct. 24. WFMD is a one-day global event to create awareness about the importance of open rivers and migratory fish. Hundreds of events have been scheduled around the world engaging the public and sharing the message.

“Our world is connected by water. The Fish Migration Award allows young people to learn about fish and global conservation efforts. The Art of Conservation celebrates the culture of fishing through the arts, inspiring stewardship for future generations,” said Pat Conzemius, president and CEO of Wildlife Forever. Learn more at www.WildlifeForever.org.

The contest is free and open to young artists between the ages of 5 and 18. To enter, contestants should create an original illustration of any species from the Official Fish Migration Award Species List found at www.StateFishArt.org.

