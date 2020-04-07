- John B. Farrell, 58, Eustis, domestic violence assault, April 5, $3,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Michael J. Mosher, 22, Eustis, terrorizing, criminal mischief, burglary, April 5, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Christopher M. Maturi, 48, Eustis, domestic violence assault, April 6, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Todd B. Carson, 45, Wilton, violation protection order, domestic violence assault-prior, domestic violence criminal mischief, April 6, Wilton Police Department.
