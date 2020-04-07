“The Enclave,” a historical novel published last July by local author Suzanne R. Roy, is set in Lewiston in 1890. It touches on the lives of the immigrant mill workers and small business owners who brought their language and traditions from French Canada to this city. Reminding readers that there was a time when trolley cars served both Lewiston and Auburn and places such as Island Garden and Lake Grove were popular amusement areas, readers will recognize familiar places as well.

The novel tells the story of Aurore Dufault, an immigrant girl who attempts to keep her dreams alive as she grows into womanhood in the “Little Canada” enclave created to protect the French-Canadian culture from dissolving into the American melting pot. Her journey is one of self-discovery and self-determination.

The book was the Women’s Literary Union of Androscoggin County Book Club’s selection in October. The author is currently working on a sequel, which will continue Aurore’s story and lead the reader through Lewiston and New Auburn from the 1920s into to the 1970s.

“The Enclave” is available on Amazon and autographed copies are available through Museum LA in Lewiston.

