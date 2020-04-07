Gov. Janet Mills said Tuesday Maine would likely push back its June 9 statewide primary election to July 14 in response to concerns that voting in person could further the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

Mills said she was working closely with Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap and local election officials as well as the state’s political parties in an effort to postpone the primary elections.

“Everybody, to a person, remains very concerned about in-person voting on June 9,” Mills said during a briefing on the state’s response to the pandemic.

She said among other measures the state would pursue ways to limit in-person contact by promoting absentee voting and perhaps using federal funds to put up protective barriers, like the Plexiglas screens being used now in many retail stores, to help protect voters and polling officials in some polling places.

“We are guessing to some extent,” Mills, a Democrat, said of the July 14 date. “It seemed to me we would give people enough time to plan ahead. We want to preserve every Maine voter’s right to express themselves at the ballot box to cast their vote and preserve our democracy.”

Seth Nelson, a spokesman for the Maine Democratic Party, said the party endorsed Mills’ decision to reschedule the primary.

“We support her statements that maximizing accessibility of mail balloting and retaining but reducing the need for in-person voting are crucial steps to take, and we look forward to clarity on how those goals will be achieved,” Nelson said.

Jason Savage, the executive director of the Maine Republican Party, said the party was seeking additional details from Mills.

“We don’t know enough yet and have not been provided any of the relevant information,” Savage said in a written statement.

Mills’ announcement came on the day that thousands of voters stood in line for hours to cast ballots in Wisconsin’s primary election. Wisconsin’s Democratic governor had attempted to suspend in-person voting but was overruled Monday by a judge in a lawsuit brought by Republicans.

Many polling places were closed, while others were staffed by the state’s National Guard, and voters were torn over whether to comply with a stay-at-home order or go to the polls while others said they never received their absentee ballots and had resigned themselves to the fact their votes would not be counted.

“We have moved forward with an election, but we have not moved forward with democracy in the state of Wisconsin,” Neil Albrecht, executive director of the Milwaukee election commission, told the Associated Press.

Dunlap said June 9th may seem distant but the trajectory of the pandemic is still unknown. “And based on what we are seeing in other countries and other parts of the U.S. we are not even in the middle of it yet,” Dunlap said.

He said several deadlines that are pegged to the election date would also be pushed back, and that election officials had a myriad of concerns about June, including the vulnerability of those who work at the polling places.

Dunlap said his office has also prepared for the possibility of voting by absentee ballot only, in the event that local municipalities, which run elections, were unable to staff polling places. He said he was also planning for the possibility that his office could be short-staffed because of illnesses from the virus.

“Our principal goal here is make sure there is no doubt about the integrity or outcomes of our elections,” Dunlap said.

Maine voters can already request an absentee ballot for the June primary, as the filing deadline for candidates passed on March 16. Voters will have until two days before the new primary date to request and cast an absentee ballot, and they will be able to change their party registration until 15 days before the election.

Several key political competitions, including the selection of party nominees for Congress, will be on the primary ballot. As many as 46 primary races for the Legislature will also be decided in the election.

Democratic voters will be selecting a candidate to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Republican voters in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District will also be selecting a candidate to challenge incumbent 2nd District U.S. Congressman Jared Golden, a Democrat from Lewiston.

When the Legislature adjourned quickly in March it passed emergency legislation that broadly expanded the powers of the governor’s office to respond to coronavirus, including giving her the ability to postpone or change the way the primary election is conducted. The special legislation did not give Mills the authority to alter the general election in November.

