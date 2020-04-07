The town of Kittery has asked state officials to tell municipalities the addresses of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus so first responders can be better prepared for emergency calls.

In a letter sent Monday to Gov. Janet Mills and Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Town Manager Kendra Amaral said the information is “vital to protect our public safety-first responders and our communities.”

State law says such public health information released to the public, media or other agencies may not contain potentially identifying information about the patient. The Maine CDC identifies people who have tested positive for COVID-19 only by gender, age range and county. That practice mirrors federal policy and is also followed by many, but not all, other states.

“The benefit of the policy is totally unclear; the impact is not,” Amaral wrote. “The policy effectively withholds vital information from the first responders (EMS, Police, Fire) about the risk of exposure when responding to a call for public safety service.”

Amaral said the addresses of people with positive tests is shared with local public safety officials “on a regular basis” in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. In New Hampshire, that information is not posted on the state’s Department of Health and Human Services website, although the number of cases is broken down by town and posted online.

A spokesman for the Maine CDC did not immediately respond Tuesday to questions about the letter, and whether the state might provide additional information. It also was not immediately clear if other Maine communities also are demanding more information.

Sharing the information with emergency medical responders would not mean the addresses will get shared with residents and neighbors, according to Amaral. Local-level public safety staff already handle “vast amounts of private and protected information” while doing their work, she said.

Town officials are concerned because Kittery has a limited number of first responders to handle emergencies, and can’t afford for members to become ill when it could be avoided, she said.

“An undetected exposure to COVID-19 among our public safety team could have devastating effects on our ability to properly staff and support our community during this emergency,” Amaral wrote.

Amaral said Tuesday morning that she has not heard from Mills’ office or from the Maine CDC.

“Our hope is that (Mills) will consider the request and implement changes needed to help our public safety personnel.

As of Tuesday, 115 of the state’s 519 confirmed cases of the coronavirus are in York County. According to the Maine CDC, 35 of those patients have recovered, 23 have been hospitalized at some point in their treatment and two people died of the disease.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: