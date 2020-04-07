The Digital Maine Library provides every Maine resident with access to online resources that includes a collection of full text articles and abstracts from magazines, newspapers, journals and reference. It also provides students, business people, public library patrons, and higher education students and educators the ability to use online learning tools, according to its webpage.

To access the library, visit library.digitalmaine.org.

The following area libraries also provide online tools.

Andover Public Library, 46 Church St., Andover, [email protected].us, andover.lib.me.us

Auburn Public Library, 49 Spring St, Auburn, Auburn Public Library, 49 Spring St., Auburn, [email protected], auburnpubliclibrary.org

Bethel Library, 5 Broad St., Bethel, [email protected], bethellibraryassociation.org, opac.libraryworld.com

Carrabassett Valley Public Library, 3209 Carrabassett Drive, Carrabassett Valley, [email protected], carrabassettvalley.org.

Cary Memorial Library, 17 Old Winthrop Road, Wayne, cary-memorial.lib.me.us

Charlotte Hobbes Memorial Library, 227 Main St., Lovell, hobbslibrary.org

Dr. Shaw Memorial Library, 344 Pond Road, in Mount Vernon, 207-293-2565, [email protected], opac.libraryworld.com

Farmington Public Library, 117 Academy St., Farmington, [email protected], farmington.lib.me.us

Gardiner Public Library, 152 Water St., Gardiner, [email protected], gpl.lib.me.us

Hartland Public Library, 16 Mill St., Hartland, [email protected], hartlandpubliclibrary.org

Hubbard Free Library, 115 Second St., Hallowell, [email protected], yourcloudlibrary.com, goodreads.com, hubbard.mlasolutions.com, mainememory.net, hubbardfree.org

Jay-Niles Memorial Library, 983 Main St., North Jay, [email protected], jayniles.booksys.net

Lewiston Public Library, 200 Lisbon St., Lewiston, [email protected], lplonline.org, maineinfonet.org

Livermore, 22 Church St., Livermore, [email protected], livermore.lib.me.us

Madison Public Library, 12 Old Point Ave., Madison, [email protected], madison.lib.me.us

New Portland Community Library, 899 River Road, New Portland, 628-6561, [email protected], newportlandmaine.org/community-library

Norway Memorial Library, 258 Main St., Norway, [email protected], Norway.lib.me.us

Paris Public Library, 37 Market Square, South Paris, Paris.public.library.net, Paris.lib.me.us

Phillips Public Library, Main Street, Phillips, phillips.lib.me.us

Rangeley Public Library, 7 Lake St., Rangeley, [email protected], rangeleylibrary.org.

Readfield Public Library, 1151 Main St., Readfield, [email protected]cloudLibrary, Online Catalog for Readfield Community Library, ancestry.com

Riker Memorial Library & Community House, 1211 Maine St., Poland, rickerlibrary.org

Rumford Public Library, 56 Rumford Ave., Rumford, [email protected], rumford.lib.me.us

Stewart Public Library, 37 Elm St., North Anson, stewartpub.lib.me.us, stewartpub.lib.me.us/helplinks

Treat Memorial Library, 56 Main St., Livermore Falls, treat.lib.me.us

Turner Public Library, 98 Matthews Way, Turner, [email protected], turnerpubliclibrary.org

Underwood Memorial Library, 2006 Main St., Fayette, [email protected], opac.libraryworld.com/opac/home

West Paris Public Library, 226 Main St., West Paris, westparislibrary.org

Winthrop Public Library, 39 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, [email protected], Bailey At Home.

This is a partial listing of area libraries, to be included in this listing, email [email protected].

