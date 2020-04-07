AUGUSTA – A mere 10 percent variation in how well Mainers practice social distancing could mean the difference between a few hundred lives lost to coronavirus and 1,000-plus deaths.

That’s the grim prospect facing state epidemiologists, whose daily job is to ensure that there are enough hospital beds, ventilators and protective gear to handle either scenario – or a completely different one – when the anticipated surge of COVID-19 patients hits Maine.

“We don’t know which one we are going to be,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. “What I do know is that no matter which one of these we are going to be, we’ve got a plan.”

Nirav and two other members of his planning team meet or talk daily to go over what the latest models tell them could be coming Maine’s way with the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. The various models are inherently imprecise and uncertain. And the resulting, wide-ranging estimates, which Shah shared with a group of reporters including the Portland Press Herald on Monday, illustrate the challenge of predicting the course of a new, fast-moving infectious disease before scientists definitively know how it spreads in a modern, mobile society.

For instance, a worst-case scenario suggests that Maine could see up to 12,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day at the peak of the outbreak if Mainers were only able to reduce the transmission rate of the disease by 40 percent.

But that figure would fall to 3,000 new cases at peak if Maine was able to reduce the transmission rate by 70 percent – and potentially to single digits if the aggressive control efforts were even more successful.

Similarly, the various models used by Shah and his team suggest Maine could experience anywhere from roughly 100 deaths to more than 1,000 by later this year – again, all depending on the success of efforts to reduce the transmission or “contact rate” at which the virus jumps from person to person.

“The course of the epidemic, fundamentally, in Maine will depend on how much public health interventions reduce the contact rate,” Shah said. “The virus is not going to change . . . so the only other lever that we have is societal mechanisms. In some cases that might be a vaccine, or it could be a drug. But right now, all we’ve got is social distancing.”

A widely viewed model developed by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, for instance, estimated that Maine could see 115 deaths by August. That model combines the latest data on COVID-19’s spread and mortality rates in China and a handful of other countries with local restrictions imposed by states, such as school closures and mandatory “stay-at-home” orders.

Using a weather analogy for the various models, Shah compared the University of Washington model to consulting an almanac to get an idea of the weather will be like in Maine on, say, July 17th.

Two of the other models that Shah and his team use — produced by Johns Hopkins University in Maryland and Imperial College of London — would be more akin to using a supercomputer to analyze complex meteorological data in order to produce a weather prediction.

The Johns Hopkins model, meanwhile, estimates that Maine could see between 200 and 300 deaths if the transmission rate were reduced by 70 percent but more than 1,000 deaths if that “contact rate” was only reduced by 60 percent.

Shah said his team uses “a combination of models that use different techniques – each with strengths and limitations” in order to come up with their planning scenarios.

All of this is geared toward making sure Maine has sufficient numbers of intensive care unit beds, ventilators, respiratory therapists and “personal protective gear” to keep up with the disease, regardless of which scenario plays out.

“The reason we do modeling is not to try to just come up with some numbers, although that is part of it,” Shah said. “The real reason we do this is to come up with planning scenarios. And so, by design, we are not looking for THE answer. We are looking for the widest range of answers that we believe are scientifically defensible, so that we can plan accordingly.”

Shah has been reluctant – even resistant – to provide estimates of sicknesses and deaths in Maine even as public health officials and governors in other states have done so. Instead, he uses his daily briefings to discuss the latest case numbers in Maine and, as of last week, the growing death toll while providing updates on the testing, PPE acquisition and the availability of ICU beds and ventilators.

