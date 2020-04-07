LIVERMORE — The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center seeks artists, crafters and historical exhibitors for its biennial Strawberry Festival & Heritage Day on June 27. It will held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crafters and artists are welcome to exhibit, demonstrate and/or sell original artwork. All items must be handmade, not mass produced, store bought, resale or imported items.

Historical societies and museums are also wanted to exhibit and/or demonstrate antiques, collections or share educational materials. Norlands is not seeking food vendors at this time.

In addition to the craft fair, there will be horse-drawn wagon rides, tours of the historic Washburn family mansion and farmer’s cottage, the one-room schoolhouse, special living history activities, craft activities for children and homemade strawberry shortcake.

The early bird rate application deadline is May 22. Applications are subject to approval. Norlands staff will continue to monitor closely what unfolds with the COVID-19 pandemic and CDC recommendations over the next two months.

Vendor applications and event information may be found at www.norlands.org, by calling 207-897-4366 or emailing [email protected].

