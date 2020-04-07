FARMINGTON – Courtney Alexis Quinn, 29, of Jay, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Franklin Memorial Hospital, due to natural causes. She was born Nov. 19, 1990 in Lewiston, the daughter of Timothy Quinn and Eileen (Dube) Pelletier. She is survived by her companion of 12 years, Dylan Beaulieu of Jay, and their sons, Mayson, Carson and Zach. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.comA Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls, Maine
