LEEDS – Michael E. Murphy, 63, of Leeds, passed away April 4, 2020 at home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born on March 21, 1957 in Lewiston to John J. Sr and Dorothy Claire Murphy. He graduated from Leavitt Area High school in 1975 and married Gerri Varney on June 5, 1976.He was a self-employed carpenter, and a member of the Leeds Fire Department as well as the Leeds Stumpthumpers snowmobile club. He enjoyed hunting and snowmobiling. He will be remembered as a proud, hard-working, loyal man who would not take a handout, but was always willing to lend a hand.He is survived by his loving wife, Gerri; daughters, Sara Thistle and her husband Jeremy of Turner, and Heather VanDeusen and her husband Derrek of Leeds, son, Sean Murphy of South Portland; sister, Mary Field and companion Rick Leland; brothers, John J. Murphy Jr. and wife Jaye, and William Murphy and companion Angela Berry; grandchildren, Jayna and Brynn Thistle, and Madailein and Dominic VanDeusen; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and many good friends. He was predeceased by his mother, father, and brother-in-law Lawrence Field.Per Mike’s request, there will be no visiting hours or funeral services. A celebration of life may be held at a future date. The family would like to thank Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice for their compassionate care during Mike’s final weeks. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net

