Arrests

Auburn

• Craig Morrissette, 44, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 9:31 p.m. Monday on Court Street.

• Larisha Herrick, 21, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 10:11 p.m. Monday on Hutchins Street.

• Gregory Simmons, 36, of Auburn, on a probation hold, 2:10 p.m. Tuesday on 6th Street.

Lewiston

• Walid Hassan, 34, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 1:20 p.m. Tuesday at 25 Oxford St.

• Ron Holmes, 28, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release, 2:24 p.m. Tuesday at 135 Bartlett St.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Lucas C. Messer, 35, of Auburn lost control of his vehicle and it struck a guardrail and landed in a ditch at 9:47 p.m. Sunday at Rodman Road and Washington Street. Messer’s 2003 Saturn was towed.

