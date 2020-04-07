I strongly urge Maine’s state senators and representatives to oppose LD 1613, which proposes to use Maine tax revenues to support abortions.

I recently saw a person on TV carrying a sign stating, “Abortion is health care.” Having an elective abortion is not health care. Killing a baby in the womb simply because it is unwanted is certainly not health care. An emergency situation in which the baby has died in the womb and has to be removed to save the mother’s life would be health care, but not an elective abortion.

The right to choose is when women choose whether or not to have intercourse. The baby in the womb, from the moment of conception, has the inalienable right to life, which supersedes any right a woman may have to abort a child.

I am in opposition to LD 1613.

Rodney Kuhl, Rumford

