The coronavirus pandemic may give Mainers a break on their car insurance costs.

Three major auto insurance companies announced they they will be providing direct payments or credits to customers to reflect reduced driving practices.

Allstate Insurance Co. announced this week that it will pay back 15 percent of its customers’ April and May auto insurance premiums, Geico is providing a 15 percent credit as policies come up for renewal, and USAA said it will give its customers a 20 percent credit on two months of premiums.

The companies said their payments and credits are the result of fewer accidents because people are driving less during the pandemic.

Geico estimated the total value of its credits at $2.5 billion, Allstate said its payments will be $600 nationally and USAA said its credits will be worth $520 million.

The companies declined to say how much in payments or credits will go to individual states. Eric Cioppa, Maine’s insurance commissioner, said for the Allstate program, he estimates $1.3 million will go back to Mainers, based on Allstate’s premium collections in the state.

The companies said the payments or credits will be applied automatically. A spokeswoman for Allstate said customers can choose how to receive the payback, either through a check, credit on a credit card or applied to future premiums, by logging onto the company’s app.

Cioppa said he didn’t have any data to determine whether accidents are actually down due to more people working from home and schools closing, but traffic has decreased significantly on the Maine Turnpike due to the stay-at-home orders for all but essential employees.

He applauded the progrfams and said he expects more insurers to follow suit in the coming days.

“I think that’s the right thing to do in these unprecedented times,” he said. Industry leaders have told Cioppa that more insurers are likely to take steps similar to what Allstate has done, he said.

Other insurers, including State Farm and Farmers Insurance, said they were monitoring conditions while weighing steps to cut costs for customers during a time of rising unemployment and increased anxiety over the pandemic.

“We are closely monitoring our automobile insurance loss trends and are considering how to best take this into account and return value to our auto insurance policyholders,” said Gina Morss-Fischer, a spokeswoman for State Farm. She said the company plans to make a decision what steps to take by the end of the week.

Rebekah Nelson, a spokeswoman for USAA, said the company, which caters primarily to service members and their families, has also agreed to set up special payment arrangements, temporarily suspend late and returned payment fees and stop cancellations for nonpayment of premiums, in addition to the credits.

Cioppa said Maine regularly scrutinizes the finances of insurers when they file rate requests with the state each year. He said any that don’t announce rate cuts or other steps during the pandemic can expect a closer scrutiny from regulators at their premiums and claims during this period to see why they didn’t act.

He said the health insurance industry is in the opposite position from the auto insurance industry during the pandemic. Cioppa noted that most health insurers have agreed to waive policyholder co-payments and deductibles for coronavirus tests, and some including Harvard Pilgrim Health Care have agreed to forgo such payments for treatment if policyholders contract the virus, meaning they face rising costs while their premiums are set for the year.

