Cancellation

FARMINGTON — The TAKE OUT community lunch service at Old South First Congregational Church in Farmington which was scheduled for Saturday April 11 has been cancelled.

Vendors



LIVERMORE — The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center (Norlands) in Livermore seeks artists, crafters, and historical exhibitors for its biennial Strawberry Festival & Heritage Day to be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 11am-4pm. Crafters and artists are welcome to exhibit, demonstrate, and/or sell original artwork. All items must be handmade, not mass produced, store bought, re-sale, or imported items. Historical societies and museums are also wanted to exhibit and/or demonstrate antiques, collections, or share educational materials. Norlands is not seeking food vendors at this time.

In addition to the craft fair, visitors to this event enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, tours of the historic Washburn family mansion and farmer’s cottage, the one-room schoolhouse, special living history activities, craft activities for children, and homemade strawberry shortcake.

The early bird rate application deadline is May 22, 2020. Applications are subject to approval and we will continue to monitor closely what unfolds with the COVID-19 pandemic and CDC recommendations over the next two months.

Vendor applications and event information may be found on Norlands’ website at www.norlands.org or by calling 207-897-4366 or emailing [email protected].