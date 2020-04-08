PORTLAND — On Holy Saturday, April 11, Maine Catholics are invited to join in an act of solidarity with all people of good will at 7:30 p.m., the hour of sunset, by standing outside their homes with a lit candle, flashlight or other source of light. At that time, they are asked to offer a silent prayer and reflection for those in the world who have died from COVID-19, for the consolation of their families and for the healing of the world and an end to the crisis.

While remaining on their own property, this moment will allow each household to stand as one community on the Easter Vigil, the holiest night of the Church year. This is the time in which people renew their baptismal vows and light candles as a reminder of their faith. For those living in apartment buildings, people are invited to stand by their windows with their candles lit.

Following the prayer and reflection, Easter Vigil Masses will be live-streamed from many Maine parishes at 8 p.m. at www.portlanddiocese.org/live-streamed-masses.

Catholics participating in this time of prayer are asked to “share the Light” by taking a picture and posting it to social media pages as well as sending it to the diocese at [email protected].

« Previous

Next »