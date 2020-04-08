Volunteers in Chesterville provided lunches for 59 youth Saturday, April 4. Pictured while assembling the bag lunches are from left Robert Morse, Josette Billian, Laurie Welch, Tiffany Estabrook and Logan Stevens. Submitted photo

CHESTERVILLE — Some 59 young people in Chesterville received lunch Saturday thanks to the efforts of volunteers.

The volunteers set up an assembly line at the town office Saturday morning, April 4. They packed bag lunches of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, fruit and snacks.

Saturday, April 4, 59 Chesterville children received bag lunches. Seen from left while assembling the lunches are Laurie Welch, Josette Billian, Rick Billian, Robert Morse and Tiffany Estabrook. Submitted photo

Last week it was announced Regional School Unit 9 would no longer be able to provide weekend meals for its students. Rick Billian Sr. came up with the idea to offer meals for the town’s children and organized the project.

Robert Morse, Josette Billian, Laurie Welch, Tiffany Estabrook, Logan Stevens and Rick Billian packed the lunches. Members of the Chesterville Extension Homemakers donated baked goods.

Estabrook, also a Selectperson, said Saturday night, “We were overwhelmed with donations, we had enough.

“Salt and Pepper (Wilton restaurant owners Don and Mary Beane) decided to donate meals for the week of April vacation, we spoke of a need for more hot meals during that time.”

Meals will be served Saturday, April 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meals will also be available during those hours the week of April vacation: Monday, April 20 to Saturday, April 25.

Billian expressed his thanks to those who contributed to the effort.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Chesterville Maine, coronavirus, Livermore Falls Advertiser
Related Stories
Latest Articles