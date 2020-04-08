CHESTERVILLE — Some 59 young people in Chesterville received lunch Saturday thanks to the efforts of volunteers.

The volunteers set up an assembly line at the town office Saturday morning, April 4. They packed bag lunches of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, fruit and snacks.

Last week it was announced Regional School Unit 9 would no longer be able to provide weekend meals for its students. Rick Billian Sr. came up with the idea to offer meals for the town’s children and organized the project.

Robert Morse, Josette Billian, Laurie Welch, Tiffany Estabrook, Logan Stevens and Rick Billian packed the lunches. Members of the Chesterville Extension Homemakers donated baked goods.

Estabrook, also a Selectperson, said Saturday night, “We were overwhelmed with donations, we had enough.

“Salt and Pepper (Wilton restaurant owners Don and Mary Beane) decided to donate meals for the week of April vacation, we spoke of a need for more hot meals during that time.”

Meals will be served Saturday, April 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meals will also be available during those hours the week of April vacation: Monday, April 20 to Saturday, April 25.

Billian expressed his thanks to those who contributed to the effort.

