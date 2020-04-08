LIVERMORE — The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center is seeking its next Ethel “Billie” Gammon History Education Fellow to join its summer staff.

College students and graduating high school seniors enrolled in a college starting this fall are welcome to apply. The selected individual will be a member of Norlands summer staff team and receives a $1,500 stipend that can be used toward education expenses.

The Summer Fellow will gain experience in living history education, museum operations and other topics that may relate to his/her interests. The professional development opportunity is designed to honor the Norlands founder’s enthusiasm for sharing American history by using living history methods.

Applications are due by May 1.

Candidates must complete an application form and submit an essay of 750 to 1,000 words describing what inspires them about Norlands and their goals for being named a Billie Gammon Fellow. Applicants must describe how their experience at Norlands will help them with their college/career pursuits. One letter of recommendation is also required. Final candidates will be invited for interviews in early May.

To receive the full award, the fellow is expected to work for the Norlands for 90 hours (about two days/10 hours a week) mid-June through August. The primary role will be to assist with tours of the Washburn family mansion and other historic buildings on site and help in the gift shop during open tour days.

The fellow will also have the opportunity to work on a project of interest such as conducting research, writing a grant application, inventorying or digitizing the museum’s archives, creating a social media plan, or planning an event. The fellow will round out his/her experience by sharing a summary of their project with Norlands key staff and volunteers.

For more information, visit www.norlands.org.

