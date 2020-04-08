AUGUSTA — A Veteran patient in their 70s died April 2, 2020 at VA Maine Healthcare System’s Togus Campus due to complications from COVID-19.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the Veteran’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said Tracye B. Davis, Director VA Maine Healthcare System.

VA has proactively implemented appropriate measures to ensure the safest health care environment for each Veteran, and employee. These measures include multi-channel outreach to Veterans and staff, clinical screening at VA health care facilities, as well as protective procedures for patients admitted to VA Maine.

Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, individuals known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.

Veterans, public and staff are encouraged to take everyday preventive actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.

Updated information on VA Maine can be found here: www.maine.va.gov.

For CDC updates, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

