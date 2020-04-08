GREENE – Leo Deforge, of Greene, passed away at his winter home in Adkins, Texas, on March 8, 2020, one month shy of his 86th birthday. Born in Lewiston and raised in Sabattus, he married the love of his life, Rita (Lessard) in 1955 and moved to Greene in 1958. Together they raised two children. From a young age Leo worked hard. He served in the U.S. Army and later in the National Guard and had many stories about his time in Germany and Alaska. He worked in shoe shops, construction and masonry. He retired from DeBlois & Sons in 1996.Leo loved the outdoors and spent many hours planting and landscaping at his home. In his retirement, he would often be found outside, undertaking one project or another, year round. In the afternoons and summer evenings, he could always be found in the swing on his porch.If you never knew him, you missed out in this life.Leo was predeceased by his beloved wife of 61 years, four months, 18 days, Rita; father, Leo Sr.; mother, Emelda Martin; stepfather, Robert Martin; sisters, Theresa Boulanger and Millie Westgate. He is survived by son, Daniel and Marie Deforge of Caribou; daughter, Patricia and Robert Dubovy of Adkins, Texas; granddaughter, Amanda and Brooks Basselet of Chelsea, great-grandchildren, Sam, Cara and Maebeth Rose; grandson Ian Deforge and Haley of Augusta, great-granddaughter, Sailor; grandson, Alex and great-granddaughter, Emma; brothers, Maurice, and Diane of Arizona, Marcel of Sabattus, sisters Emelia Thurmond of Georgia and Lucille Morissette of Lewiston, many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A graveside service, in the outdoors he loved, will be held later this year.

