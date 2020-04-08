BELLEAIRE BEACH, Fla.- Roger Ernest Gagnon, 82, formally of Auburn and Lisbon Falls, Maine passed away peacefully at his home in Palm Harbor, Florida on February 2, 2020.He was born on May 3, 1937 in Lewiston, Maine, the son of Vital Gagnon Sr. and Marie-Anne Turmel. He served his country for htree years in the U.S. Army and had a tour of duty in Germany. On July 28, 1962, he married Joan Elaine Jarvi Greenleaf who, at that time, was widowed with three young children. They later had one son together. He worked for many years at Auerbach Shoe in Brunswick, Maine. Searching for better opportunities in life, he trained to be a tractor trailer driver and drove many miles across the U.S. He moved to Florida in 1979 and was employed by H. L. Stansell Trucking in Palm Harbor until he retired.He enjoyed camping and took his family to many exciting places; Sebago Lake, Prince Edward Island, Michigan, Washington D.C. and Lake Champlain but his favorite place was New Hampshire. His favorite campground was at “Dolly Copp” and during many trips there the family climbed Mt Madison and The Imp. One of his greatest achievements and proudest moments was when our family climbed Mt. Washington on the same day the astronauts set foot on the moon; July 20, 1969. (It took us three hours to climb up and four hours to climb down and when we returned home to Lisbon Falls, later in the evening we all watched the astronauts set foot on the moon on a black and white TV).In his later years, he loved to go dancing and was always impeccably dressed to delight the ladies. He had a love for cars and treasured his 1955 Mercury, his 1975 Harley Davidson and most recently his 2015 “red hot” SS Camaro (a gift from his son Chris).He is survived by his four children: Chris and his wife Christine Gagnon; Scott Greenleaf; Steven and wife Joanne Greenleaf, all in Florida, and Diane O’Brien and husband Alfred Heath in Maine. His grandchildren: Chad, Brandon, Kaylee, Allison, and Daniel. His great-grandchildren, Anthony and Charlotte. His siblings: brother Normand and wife Diane Gagnon of Lisbon, Maine, brother Marcel and wife Donna of Auburn, Maine, brother Richard Gagnon of Michigan and sister Gaetane Gurney of Auburn, Maine. He is predeceased by his wife Joan in 1995, his bothers Vital Gagnon Jr., Maurice Gagnon and his granddaughter Mandy Joy O’Brien.He was loved and we will all miss his distinctive “Roger” personality. It was truly one in a million.Due to unforeseen circumstances with the current Coronavirus pandemic his funeral service will be held at a later date.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com

