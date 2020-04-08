JAY – Courtney Alexis Quinn, 29, of Jay, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 2, 2020. Born Nov. 19, 1990, she was the daughter of Timothy Quinn and Eileen (Dube) Pelletier.She was sister to Charlie Quinn, Casey Quinn, Caprice Farrar, Ryleigh Pelletier and Mackenzie Pelletier. She is survived by her sons Mayson, Carson and Zachary and longtime companion Dylan Beaulieu. She was predeceased by grandmother Patricia Dube.Always ambitious, considerate, courageous, forgiving, nurturing, self sacrificing, spunky, strong willed, supportive, thoughtful, understanding, witty, beautiful inside and out, she will be missed by many.Due to COVID-19, service will be announced at later date. In the meantime, a fundraiser has been started to help w/ costs of arrangements and providing for her family – https://www.facebook.com/donate/355112558757397/?fundraiser_source=external_url

