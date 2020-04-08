LEWISTON – Dorothy Peak, 92, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, Maine after a worsening of her chronic heart disease.She leaves behind her loving husband of 60 years, Thomas Peak; their son, David Peak and wife Sue; granddaughter Heather Peak; grandson Samuel Peak and wife Glison, niece Jennifer Morin, along with many other family, friends, and caring neighbors. She was preceded by her parents, daughter Debbie, and brother Donald. She was born on May 11, 1927 in Lewiston, Maine to parents George Washington and Florence Larrabee. She attended a one room schoolhouse on Webster Street and participated in Girl Scouts. She graduated from Lewiston High School and then worked at Knapp Shoe, where she was a bookkeeper for 25 years.She married her husband Tom on September 26, 1959. Their daughter, Debbie Anne Peak Smith, was born November 11, 1960, and son David in 1963. Along with being a devoted mother, she was also a Girl Scout Leader and Sunday School teacher at her church, Calvary Methodist in Lewiston. She continued to be involved in her church and eventually became the oldest member. Dot loved dining at the Chickadee with her husband and friends and family. She was well-loved in her neighborhood and always sought to improve life for her friends and neighbors. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be announced.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.comIn lieu of sending flowers, donations to Shriner’s HospitalShriner’s Hospital for Children 51 Blossom St.Boston, MA 02114would be very much appreciated.

« Previous